Selena Gomez misses Benny Blanco amid ‘bridesmaid duties’ for Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez can’t wait to be reunited with her husband Benny Blanco as she returns to the US for reported bridesmaid duties for her BFF Taylor Swift’s wedding this weekend.

Page Six reported on Thursday, July 2, that Gomez will serve as a bridesmaid when the pop superstar ties the knot with NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This means that the actress has returned to the States from London, where she has been filming season 6 of Only Murders in the Building these past two months.

Gomez even shared a glimpse of herself heading to the rehearsal dinner on Thursday in an Instagram Stories video.

The role comes as little surprise given the pair's decades-long friendship, and the fact that Swift was included in Gomez’s bridal party for her wedding to Benny Blanco in September 2025. It is unclear if Blanco had joined Gomez for the rehearsal dinner, given that Gomez posted another Story with an image of her and Blanco and the message, “I wish benny was here rn.”

Swift and Gomez first became close in 2008 while each was dating a member of the Jonas Brothers. Gomez was in a relationship with Nick Jonas, while Swift was dating Joe Jonas.

Since then, they've remained one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships, regularly supporting one another at award shows, red carpet events and even joining each other on stage.