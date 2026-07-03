Taylor Swift teases first bridal look ahead of wedding ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding first look revealed

Taylor Swift's wedding day has begun and Swifties cannot wait to see the pop superstar tie the knot with the love of her life, Travis Kelce.

While the security surrounding Madison Square Garden is comparable to that of presidential scale, cameras all around are waiting to catch a glimpse of the bride-to-be.

As the Opalite hitmaker geared up for the big day, one picture of her leaving her New York City apartment when viral on social media.

The picture did not show Swift herself, but rather her car heading towards the wedding venue where she will be taking the vows.

Excited Swifties went wild after the release of the picture, and sent their love and best wishes to the Grammy winner while they await official pictures from the ceremony to be released.

Taking to X, fans wrote, "She wrote the songs about heartbreak. Today she's writing the ending everyone waited for," and "Excitement levels are off the charts to infinity and beyond."

A third chimed in, "Omg it feels like my personal friend is getting married [teary eyed emojis]."

Despite it being the fourth of July weekend, Swift and Kelce's wedding has taken over social media, which reportedly continues till Sunday as the couple celebrate their love with their loved ones.