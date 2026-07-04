Millie Bobby Brown teases revival of Eleven with ‘Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown has hinted she would love to return as Eleven in a future Stranger Things project, and has revealed that even she doesn't know for certain whether her character survived the finale.

Speaking on The Discourse podcast on 30 June while promoting Enola Holmes 3, Brown, 22, was asked by host Mike DeAngelo, on behalf of his seven-year-old son, what actually happened at the end of Stranger Things.

Her answer was tantalising.

"I mean, honestly, I don't even know. I mean, objectively, she looks like she's dead, but then there's this ending that potentially opens the door, and maybe she's smarter than everyone thinks, and she got out. Me and the Duffer Brothers are the only ones who know the real truth."

When DeAngelo pushed her to imagine a hypothetical return, what might Eleven look like at 30 years old?, Brown lit up.

"Oh, I would love that. I'm not finished with El. I love her so much. I was very pleased at the ending, but it was a hard pill to swallow. I would love to see what she could be doing in her 30s. I'd be interested to see that. I hope everyone else would be, but that's if she's alive."

The comments add fresh fuel to fan speculation about the character's fate.

Netflix's Tudum has previously noted that creators Matt and Ross Duffer "have left it up to viewers to decide what they think happens to Eleven", which, combined with Brown's teasing, suggests the door has been deliberately left ajar.