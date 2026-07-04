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Donald Trump mocks Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding news

White House takes it against Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage announcement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 04, 2026

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Donald Trump mocks Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding news
Donald Trump mocks Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding news

The White House and Donald Trump could not resist gate-crashing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day, even if only digitally.

Shortly after video boards outside Madison Square Garden lit up with "JUST&T MARRIED!" confirming that Swift and Kelce had officially tied the knot on Friday evening, the White House's official X account posted a photoshopped version of the same image, replacing the wedding announcement with the words "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT."

The move was unsurprising given the history between Donald Trump and Swift. 

The president famously declared he had grown to dislike the pop star, and Swift made her own position clear during the 2024 election when she endorsed Kamala Harris, pointedly using J.D. Vance's childless cat lady description in her endorsement post. 

An invitation to the MSG celebrations was never going to be forthcoming from either side.

The trolling landed on what was otherwise a day full of genuine spectacle. 

Celebrity guests streamed into Madison Square Garden throughout Friday afternoon, with the Empire State Building lighting up blue as Swift's symbolic "something blue." 

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, Swift's brother Austin served as man of honour and Jason Kelce was best man. 

Both bride and groom wore Christian Dior. Among the guests spotted were Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Grant, Miranda Lambert and many more.

The White House's social media team may have had its fun, but given that Swift was in the middle of celebrating her wedding at one of New York's most iconic venues on one of the country's biggest holiday weekends, it is safe to say the couple were not losing any sleep over it.

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