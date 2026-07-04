Adele says Formula 1 transformed her bond with son Angelo

The singer says supporting his passion for karting has become an obsession for them

Adele has shared an interesting insight into her relationship with her son, Angelo, revealing that they both have obsession with Formula 1.

The Grammy-winning singer, 38, made a surprise appearance at the McLaren Racing headquarters, where she chatted to chief executive Zac Brown and F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

She said: 'So my son is really into karting and things like that. I don't know. He just sort of asked about it a couple of years ago and I was like, "All right."

'I don't know many teenagers who have a passion so I'm really trying to encourage it. He's obsessed but I'm also obsessed.

She continued: 'But just like when your kid has an interest, you have to lean into it. More importantly, I think you have to be interested in it.

'And I don't think I ever expected to bond with my soon to be 14 year-old son about something so passionately where we like argue about drivers, you know.

'But it's fun to have that interaction with a teenage boy in 2026, I wasn't expecting it'.

For the unversed, the Hello singer shares her 13-year-old son with ex-husband Simon Konecki.