PM's maritime reforms: 85 of 99 action points completed in 18 months

Shipping containers are stacked at the Karachi port area in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 31, 2025. — Reuters

In a significant achievement, the Reform Implementation Committee has completed 85 of the 99 action points under the prime minister's maritime reform agenda in one and a half years.

The committee, established in December 2024, comprised experts from the Ministry of Defence, the maritime and logistics sectors — including the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) — as well as representatives of other relevant institutions.

The prime minister's task force had put forward 99 recommendations aimed at overhauling the country's maritime sector.

The committee launched reforms covering port master planning, shipping, shipbuilding, ship recycling, and fisheries. Of the remaining 14 action points, 11 are in the final stages of implementation, while work on the remaining three is continuing under a long-term strategy.

According to a statement, completed reforms include the preparation of a national ports master plan, implementation of a uniform port tariff, and measures to facilitate transit trade. Other initiatives include expanding port capacity, introducing a modern monitoring system for economic zones, and removing encroachments from Karachi Port land.

The reforms also include the introduction of customs rules for transshipment and bunkering, alongside measures to promote local shipbuilding and ship repair infrastructure.

In the fisheries sector, a five-year provincial development plan has been finalised, while ship recycling has resumed after an eight-year hiatus.

As part of efforts to strengthen domestic maritime capabilities, the government has also established the National Dredging and Marine Services, marking a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in port dredging.