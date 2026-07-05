Cabinet division's rare disclaimer raises alarm over official names used by housing societies

An aerial view of a housing society in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

Disclaimer says official titles can create misleading impressions.

Cabinet Division rejects any link to named housing scheme.

Societies using state institutions’ names now face fresh scrutiny.

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move with potential implications for the public and the government institutions alike, the Cabinet Division — one of the federal government's most important institutions that works directly under the prime minister — has publicly disowned a housing society carrying its name.

It warned that it has absolutely no relationship with the scheme despite the impression created by its title.

The Cabinet Division, through an official disclaimer, said a housing society registered as the Cabinet Division Employees Cooperative Housing Society is using the name "Cabinet Division" in a manner that creates a false and misleading impression that the society is owned, managed, sponsored or otherwise affiliated with the Cabinet Division or the government of Pakistan.

"It is hereby clarified that the Cabinet Division has no administrative, financial, legal, operational or any kind of relationship or affiliation whatsoever with the said housing society or any other housing society," the disclaimer states.

The significance of the disclaimer goes well beyond a single housing society. It has come from the Cabinet Division itself, the nerve centre of the federal government's civilian administration, which functions directly under the prime minister and coordinates the affairs of the federal cabinet and key institutions of the state. The development has revived serious questions about a longstanding practice under which housing societies across Pakistan have adopted the names of federal ministries, divisions, government departments, constitutional bodies, law enforcement agencies, public-sector organisations and even judicial institutions.

To ordinary citizens and investors, such names often create an impression of official patronage, government ownership or institutional backing. Real estate observers say that perception has influenced investment decisions for years. Many buyers have considered societies bearing the names of government institutions to be safer than ordinary private schemes, believing that such projects enjoy official oversight or accountability.

However, Pakistan's housing sector has witnessed numerous scandals involving cooperative and private housing schemes. Thousands of investors have lost billions of rupees in projects that later became embroiled in allegations of fraud, illegal land transactions, multiple sales of the same plots, unauthorised development, prolonged litigation or failure to deliver possession.

Against this backdrop, the Cabinet Division's disclaimer assumes exceptional importance because it effectively tells the public that merely carrying the name of a federal institution should not be construed as evidence of government ownership, sponsorship or responsibility.

The disclaimer is also likely to trigger debate over whether existing laws adequately regulate the use of names associated with public institutions. Legal experts say there is a strong case for examining whether cooperative societies or private entities should be permitted to use the names of constitutional and government institutions in a manner that can reasonably lead the public to believe that such organisations enjoy official endorsement.

The issue extends beyond the Cabinet Division. Housing societies bearing the names of various government organisations, autonomous bodies and other state institutions have existed for decades, and many continue to market themselves primarily through the credibility associated with those names. Whether those institutions also have no legal or administrative relationship with such societies remains an important question.

Originally published in The News