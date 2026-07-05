‘Call the Midwife' star Helen George parts ways with beau Dan Innes

The 42-year-old star began dating property marketing agency boss Dan Innes, 52, since March 2025

The 42-year-old star began dating property marketing agency boss Dan Innes, 52, since March 2025

Call The Midwife actress Helen George has split from her beau, seven months after they moved in together.

The 42-year-old star began dating property marketing agency boss Dan Innes, 52, since March 2025 and he moved into the home she shares with her two children at the beginning of this year.

Photos taken this week though have showed divorced father-of-two Dan moving his belongings out of Helen's West London house, whilst the downcast actress kept out of the way on a dog walk.

A source told The Sun: 'Helen and Dan have gone their separate ways. They had a whirlwind romance but their differences became apparent. It has been a difficult time for them both.'

Helen has spent the past week sharing Instagram posts hinting at heartbreak, uploading a picture to her 277,000 followers of her daughter walking alone through a field with the caption: 'When the chaos leaves, the calm resumes.'

She also posted a popular online quote on her Instagram story, which read: 'I absolutely take responsibility for when I am wrong. But I will never apologise for responding to disrespect. If you lit the match, do not stand in the flames pretending to be the victim.'

Another repost read: 'I don't want my daughter to be like me. I want her to speak up sooner. Walk away faster. Trust herself deeper. Apologise less. Take up more space. Ask bigger questions. Dream louder. And if that means she becomes everything I wasn't good.'

Dan meanwhile recently deleted his Instagram account