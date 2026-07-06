PM Shehbaz orders embassies to step up overseas job efforts for Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs the meeting regarding productive employment for youth in Islamabad on July 6, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

PM seeks report on vocational institutes' performance.

Orders digitisation of Protectorate of Emigrants system.

Govt expands language training for overseas job seekers.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed Pakistani embassies abroad to accelerate efforts to identify employment opportunities for the country's workforce.

He issued the directives while chairing a review meeting on measures aimed at providing jobs for Pakistani youth.

The prime minister instructed that the entire system of the Protectorate of Emigrants be digitized.

He also directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the PM’s Youth Programme to ensure the provision of skills and language courses along with certifications.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistani workforce was highly capable and emphasised that the government was taking every possible step to ensure access to international-standard education and opportunities at the global level.

The premier instructed relevant institutions to strengthen engagement with different countries to align Pakistani certifications with international standards.

The prime minister further ordered that language education, along with certifications, be ensured for countries offering employment opportunities and called for a report on the performance of technical and vocational training institutions as well as the establishment of "Country of Destination Centres".

During the meeting, participants were given a detailed briefing on employment opportunities for the workforce, particularly young people.

The meeting was informed that 800,000 young people had already registered on the Digital Youth Hub, a platform developed through partnership between PM's Youth Programme and Unicef.

The officials also briefed the meeting that training programmes aimed at helping Pakistanis secure employment opportunities were continuing, and that the country's missions would provide information on job openings and the qualifications required for them through the Digital Youth Hub portal.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar and Chaudhry Salik Hussain attended the meeting.

Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, NAVTTC Chairman Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, PM's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and other senior officials were also present.