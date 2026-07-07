'Are you the Queen?' Young patient's adorable question leaves Princess Kate smiling

Princess Kate shares heartwarming moment with brave young patient at Evelina London

Princess Kate shared touching moments with young patients during a heartwarming visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales, who serves as Patron of Evelina London, toured the hospital's specialist facilities before sitting down with children receiving treatment and the parents helping shape the hospital's future development.

Royal editor Rebecca English shared a heartwarming video of one of the Princess of Wales' most memorable moments at Evelina London Children's Hospital, where 10-year-old cardiac patient Ejran greeted Kate with the unexpected question: "Are you the Queen?"

The pair had a cheerful conversation, with Ejran proudly telling the Princess about a poem he had written about Shrek. Asked afterwards what he thought of meeting Kate, the youngster simply responded with a big thumbs up.

Kate also spent time with three-year-old Arjun, who is preparing to return home after months of treatment for a rare pulmonary vein condition following a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Sitting beside the youngster, the Princess picked up his toy dinosaurs and asked him their names, gently encouraging the shy little boy to chat. As she spoke with his parents, Kate praised the resilience shown by young patients facing serious illnesses.

"It's amazing how children cope," she remarked, before asking the family if they were looking forward to finally returning home.

During the visit, the princess also toured Galaxy ward, which opened its doors in May as a fresh outpatients facility within the Children's Day Treatment Centre.

The development will strengthen collaboration between Evelina London, The Royal Marsden and St George's Hospital, bringing together specialist children's cancer services and other complex treatments.