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Prince Harry finally returns to UK without Meghan, Archie, Lilibet

Where will Prince Harry stay during his UK visit reports emerge

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 07, 2026

Prince Harry back on British soil as Invictus duties take priority
Prince Harry back on British soil as Invictus duties take priority

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK, marking his first visit to Britain since confirming plans to support the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The Duke touched down in London on Monday without Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as ongoing security concerns continue to shape the family's travel plans.

During his visit, Harry will take part in events marking the 'One Year to Go' milestone before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, while also carrying out engagements with WellChild and the military charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, two organisations he has long supported.

Earlier on Monday, conflicting claims emerged that the Duke had accepted King Charles's offer to stay at a royal residence. However, Buckingham Palace later denied reports that Harry would be staying at Buckingham Palace itself.

In response, Harry's spokesperson insisted the Duke had always intended to accept the King's offer once suitable security arrangements had been put in place.

"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence," the spokesperson said.

The statement added that following the decision not to provide taxpayer-funded security for Harry's family, the Duke spent last week securing alternative protection before formally accepting the accommodation offer over the weekend.

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