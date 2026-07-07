Princess Kate reveals first friendship bracelet made by Charlotte

Princess Kate wore a green bracelet made by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, during the

Three Peaks Challenge, a small but meaningful accessory her on Monday.

The moment was highlighted after royal editor Rebecca English shared details of the bracelet online. Kate marked a heartfelt return to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Other royals seen wearing friendship bracelets in recent months include King Charles, the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, and Prince George - but this is the first time it has been confirmed that Charlotte actually made one herself.

In a personal message shared on Instagram, the Princess of Wales reflected on the hospital’s work supporting children through some of life’s most difficult challenges, praising both frontline staff and the families involved in shaping future healthcare services.

She wrote about meeting specialist cardiac teams, patients and parents, and learning more about plans to expand children’s healthcare services, including a future integrated hospital and cancer centre aimed at improving treatment across London and beyond.

Throughout the visit, Kate was seen smiling and waving as she spent time with children receiving treatment, including those being cared for in the hospital’s specialist cardiac unit.

She also met clinical teams working on innovative treatments and long-term plans to expand services for young patients, including new developments designed to strengthen cancer care and complex medical support.

Evelina London, part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, is currently expanding its services to meet rising demand, with wider plans underway for a new state-of-the-art children’s hospital and an integrated cancer centre expected in the coming years.