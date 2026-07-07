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9 cops martyred, 5 abducted in attack on police checkpoint in Ziarat

Official says assailants stormed police checkpost; Naqvi says attack carried out by India-backed terrorists

By
Salman Ashraf
|

Published July 07, 2026

A view of a police checkpost which came under attack in Ziarat on July 7, 2026. — Geo News
A view of a police checkpost which came under attack in Ziarat on July 7, 2026. — Geo News

Nine police personnel were martyred, and five others were abducted after armed assailants attacked their checkpoint in Balochistan's Ziarat district late on Monday, police said.

Ziarat Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Qudoos said the attackers stormed the police post in Mangi area of the district, triggering a gun battle in which nine police personnel were martyred.

The official confirmed that the attackers took five police personnel with them after the assault. He said the bodies of the martyred officers had been shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack by India-sponsored terrorists and paid tribute to the cops who embraced martyrdom.

The interior minister extended his condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyred policemen and prayed for them to be granted patience and strength.

"Those who sacrificed their lives for peace are the pride of our nation," Naqvi said, adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten.

He also said such cowardly attacks could not sabotage peace or weaken the country's resolve against terrorism.

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