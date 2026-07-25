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Dust storm hits Karachi as rain falls in parts of city

Rain reported in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gadap Town and other areas

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Published July 25, 2026

Dust storm hits Karachi on July 25, 2026. — Facebook/screengrab/Karachi Weather Diaries
Dust storm hits Karachi on July 25, 2026. — Facebook/screengrab/Karachi Weather Diaries
  • Karachi receives rain for second straight day.
  • Dust storm briefly disrupts normal activities.
  • PMD forecasts more showers across country till July 27.

KARACHI: A dust storm accompanied by strong winds swept through Karachi on Saturday night, reducing visibility and briefly disrupting normal activity in parts of the city.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain was reported for a second consecutive day in parts of the port city, including Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gadap.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), earlier in the day, had said that the rain-bearing clouds over Kirthar would move towards Karachi. The Met office had forecast light rain with thunder in the metropolis.  

“Heavy rain of short duration may also occur at a few places,” the PMD had said.

The dust storm hit Karachi a day after light to heavy rain was reported in several parts of the port city, with the PMD predicting more showers in the port city over the weekend.

Heavy rain had lashed Shahrah-e-Faisal and its surrounding areas, while Sohrab Goth also received intense rainfall.

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6, North Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Maymar, along with adjoining localities, had also witnessed rain during the spell, while light drizzle was reported on II Chundrigar Road and nearby areas.

According to the PMD, Surjani Town had received the heaviest spell, with 5.5mm recorded. Other recorded rainfall included 5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 4mm in Keamari, 3.2mm in Nazimabad, 3mm at PAF Masroor, 2.6mm in Gulshan-e-Memar and 1mm in North Karachi.

Earlier, the PMD forecast widespread rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, in southern and central parts of the country from July 26 to 27.

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