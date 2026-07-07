Anne Hathaway hints at third baby’s gender?

Anne Hathaway may have just teased at the gender of her third baby.

Fans believe they have spotted a hint in the hue after The Devil Wears Prada 2 star's pregnancy announcement.

On Monday, July 6, the Oscar winner hit the red carpet at the world premiere of The Odyssey in London, donning a baby blue dress.

Flexing her maternity style, The Idea of You actress put her growing baby bump on display in a gown featuring floral accents.

Her admirers took to social media platforms to express their thoughts about the gender of the new addition to The Princess Diaries actress’ family.

“She is going to be a mother of three sons definitely,” wrote one fan followed by another, “is she pregnant with a boy again.”

A third added, “Blue again? Is Anne dropping hints about the sex of her new baby?”

According to the latest photos Hathaway, who is currently expecting her third baby with husband Adam Shulman, smiled as she cradled her belly in the strapless gown and posed together with her co-stars including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

The 43-year-old styled her long hair down and accessorised her blue attire with drop earrings. She also added another pop of colour by wearing a red lip.

A couple of days ago the soon-to-be mom of three wore a flowy white dress and held her baby bump while attending The Odyssey photocall in London.

Earlier this month she was seen in New York wearing a Navy blue fit. On July 1, the Mother Mary actress mastered off-duty elegance in a navy Brunello Cucinelli knit blazer layered over a simple black tee. She completed the look with relaxed matching blue trousers.

For the unversed, Hathaway and her husband are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and six-year-old Jack.