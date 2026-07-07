Sabrina Carpenter posts stunning photos from Taylor Swift wedding

Sabrina Carpenter has finally given her admirers a full look at the outfit she wore to fellow pop star Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce.

After attending the Eras Tour superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3, the Espresso hitmaker took to her social media to post her stunning photos from the major occasion.

On Monday, July 6, Grammy winner ended the Instagram drought with a collection of photos, including her wedding look, her attendance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and some snapshots of her posing in a white dress.

For Taylor and Travis nuptials, the Please Please Please chart-topper donned a black lace drop-waist gown that aligned with the newlyweds’ black-tie dress code.

The design featured a curve-hugging bodice attached to a multilayered skirt. The top was also adorned with a pink rosette embellishment.

Her hair was styled in voluminous waves while her makeup centered on her signature blush-and-lipstick pairing.

Previously captured pictures shared by DeuxMoi, also showed the Girl Meets World slum wearing a black lace covering and sitting next to podcaster and actor Owen Thiele, who was also featured in her series of photos alongside stylist Jared Ellner.

Long before the pair of pop stars became friends, Carpenter showed her admiration for Swift in 2009 when she shared her very first singing video on YouTube: a clip of herself covering “Picture to Burn.”

Carpenter, 27, has always been a Taylor admirer even credited the Blank Space songstress as the inspiration behind her own music.

The two officially made a joint appearance at the MTV VMAs afterparty in August 2022. A year later, the Fate of Ophelia singer announced that the Manchild maker would be the opening act for her Eras Tour in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Since then, their bond became stronger than ever.