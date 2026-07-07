Taylor Swift’s wedding dress designer breaks silence after big day

Taylor Swift's wedding dress is still under wraps—but the man who created it has finally shared what the experience meant to him.

Fresh off one of fashion's busiest weeks, Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson reflected on designing the custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown Swift wore when she married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

For Anderson, the project became far more personal than simply creating another couture look.

"It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends," he told WWD. "It's an emotional thing doing someone's wedding."

Swift's representative previously confirmed that both newlyweds wore custom Dior Haute Couture designed by Anderson "in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," adding, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

The bridal look was finished with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry, while Dior revealed the creations were handcrafted inside the fashion house's legendary Paris ateliers.

Anderson's comments arrived just as Dior unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Haute Couture collection in Paris, prompting even more curiosity about Swift's still-unseen gown.

The wedding itself was every bit as spectacular as the fashion. Madison Square Garden was transformed into a lush secret garden filled with towering trees, roses and greenery.

"The whole evening felt very guest-centric," one insider said. "There was always something to do, see or play. There was never a dull moment."

Another source added, "A huge smile never left either of their faces."

From a handcrafted couture gown to a fairytale venue, Swift and Kelce's wedding wasn't just one of the year's biggest celebrity events—it became one of fashion's most talked-about moments, too.