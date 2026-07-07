Lil Wayne breaks silence as engagement rumours swirl

Lil Wayne is clearing the air after engagement rumours sent fans into a frenzy.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the rapper and singer, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., posted a video on Sunday, July 5.

In the clip he claimed that he’s no longer in a relationship with Madi Cannon, squashing rumours that the former couple was engaged.

“I would like to clear something up: No, I’m not engaged,” the hip-hop icon clarified. “I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person, but obviously due to the validity of the temperature of today’s world and culture, I considered [that] I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person.”

“So we decided to part. Sucks,” he stated openly. For the unversed, the 43-year-old musician appeared to begin dating Cannon earlier this year.

A few months into their romance, speculation went rampant that the Stuntin' Like My Daddy singer got engaged to the 23-year-old influencer in May.

Moreover, in the same video, which found Wayne having a jam session with his guitar, he explained the reason for his absence from the Maine show kicking off his tour June 30 was due to his epilepsy.

“I have epilepsy, I have seizures, right? Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. A trigger to my seizures is bad migraines,” he shared. “I had a f–king migraine that night. It was recommended I don’t get in the air.”

The New Orleans rap legend apologised for missing the June 30 Maine show but was a guest at Michael Rubin’s White Party in Southhampton, N.Y., a day later on July 1, where he reportedly performed.