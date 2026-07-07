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Lil Wayne breaks silence as engagement rumours swirl

Lil Wayne sets the record straight on his relationship status

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 07, 2026

Lil Wayne breaks silence as engagement rumours swirl
Lil Wayne breaks silence as engagement rumours swirl

Lil Wayne is clearing the air after engagement rumours sent fans into a frenzy.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the rapper and singer, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., posted a video on Sunday, July 5.

In the clip he claimed that he’s no longer in a relationship with Madi Cannon, squashing rumours that the former couple was engaged.

“I would like to clear something up: No, I’m not engaged,” the hip-hop icon clarified. “I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person, but obviously due to the validity of the temperature of today’s world and culture, I considered [that] I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person.”

“So we decided to part. Sucks,” he stated openly. For the unversed, the 43-year-old musician appeared to begin dating Cannon earlier this year.

A few months into their romance, speculation went rampant that the Stuntin' Like My Daddy singer got engaged to the 23-year-old influencer in May.

Moreover, in the same video, which found Wayne having a jam session with his guitar, he explained the reason for his absence from the Maine show kicking off his tour June 30 was due to his epilepsy.

“I have epilepsy, I have seizures, right? Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. A trigger to my seizures is bad migraines,” he shared. “I had a f–king migraine that night. It was recommended I don’t get in the air.”

The New Orleans rap legend apologised for missing the June 30 Maine show but was a guest at Michael Rubin’s White Party in Southhampton, N.Y., a day later on July 1, where he reportedly performed.

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