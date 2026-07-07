Taylor Swift's wedding guest list left celebrities wanting more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding wasn't just a celebration—it became Hollywood's most exclusive guest list, with even A-listers reportedly trying to score an invitation.

As plans for the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden came together, insiders claim the event quickly became the invitation everyone wanted.

"Everyone wanted in," as per multiple outlets. "Actors, musicians, billionaires, television stars—people were calling favors and working every connection they had. Getting invited became a status symbol."

Among those reportedly hoping to attend was Meghan Markle.

"Meghan wanted to be there," a source told the outlet. "But Taylor and Travis weren't inviting people for headlines. They invited the people they genuinely wanted to celebrate with."

Instead, insiders say Swift's closest royal connection remains with Prince William and Princess Kate.

The couple reportedly received an invitation after privately spending time with Swift and Kelce in London just weeks before the ceremony, though they ultimately did not travel to New York.

"Taylor has a real relationship with William," another insider said. "She and Travis really enjoyed spending time with William and Kate. That's where the connection is."

With nearly 1,000 guests filling Madison Square Garden, the wedding quickly became one of the year's most talked-about celebrity events. But according to sources, fame alone wasn't enough to land a seat.

"This wasn't just about who was most famous," the insider added. "It was about who Taylor and Travis actually wanted in the room."

Turns out, in Hollywood, even VIP status has its limits.