Prince William ‘replaces’ Windsor family with Middletons in shock move

Prince William sent ‘shockwaves’ among royal aides and fans with his bold step amid growing differences with King Charles.

The Prince of Wales’ growing alliance with the Middletons and distance from the royal family have been discussed by Rob Shutter.

On his YouTube channel, the gossip columnist quoted his sources, claiming that the future king is “relying” on his wife, Princess Kate and her family more than anything.

William’s “strongest support system is Catherine’s close-knit family, who have become an indispensable part of his private life,” an insider revealed.





Most recently, Princess Catherine completed the Three Peaks challenge for a meaningful purpose, and she was surrounded by her family members.

William was seen beaming with joy upon his wife’s milestone and alongside his in-laws. Michael and Carole Middleton are reportedly playing key roles in the future monarch’s life.

James and Pippa Middleton are also seen with the Waleses.

Rob further shared, “My royal sources tell me the Middletons are now running the show. William would much rather take advice from the Middletons than his own family, the Windsors.”

The royal commentator said that William has some serious disagreements with his father and other family members.

“So, when he becomes King, the royal court will no longer be run by the royal family advisers. It will be run by the Middletons, which might not be such a bad idea,” Rob said.