Jack Antonoff arrives alone at Taylor Swift's wedding as fans wonder why

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at MSG on July 3, 2026

Jack Antonoff's appearance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has left fans talking, but not because of his friendship with the newlyweds.

Many people noticed that his wife, Margaret Qualley, was missing from the celebration, which quickly started fresh rumours online.

At first, reports claimed that Qualley skipped the wedding because she was filming King Snake in Arkansas.

Antonoff was said to have attended because of his close friendship and long working relationship with Swift.

But fans were not fully convinced as many pointed out that filming for the movie had reportedly wrapped weeks before the July 3 wedding.

That led to even more questions about why the actress was not there.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi also added to the discussion after claiming Qualley was spotted in Woodstock, New York, on July 2 and later in nearby Kingston on July 4.

The account even shared a message from someone who wrote, “She was in Kingston, NY. I sat near her at a restaurant in town on Friday night. She was with her friend and dog."

The reported sightings, however, made some fans wonder why Qualley did not attend the wedding if she was already in New York.

Others even started guessing there could be trouble in the couple's marriage.

Moreover, there is no evidence to support those claims.

Qualley and Antonoff, who married in 2023, have not responded to the rumours.

Earlier this year, Qualley spoke lovingly about her husband, saying, “I've always been very love oriented. I've always been looking for my person, and I met Jack."

For now, the rumours remain nothing more than online speculation.