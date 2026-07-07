Palace drops surprise Queen Camilla video as Britain welcomes Harry home

King Charles' office surprisingly shared a tribute to Queen Camilla by releasing her new video soon after Harry's arrival in the US.

The 75-year-old broke the cover on Tuesday as she visited Ashdown Forest, fictional home of A. A. Milne children's book character.

The royal family delighted fans by sharing her heartwarming moments with a details about visit.

The palce wrote: "Deep in the 100 Acre Wood… The Queen was joined for a game of ‘pooh sticks’ on the same bridge where author A. A. Milne played with his son, Christopher Robin.

"As Patron of the Royal Literary Fund, Her Majesty is visiting Ashdown Forest to mark 100 years since the publication of the first Winnie-the-Pooh book in 1926."

In the video, the Queen is seen spending fun-filled moments with a small group of children gathered on an old wooden bridge tucked deep within a peaceful forest.

Queen dazzled in a floral dress, smiling warmly as she joined the kids' adventure.

Her outing comes amid Harry's UK trip for his one year count down to Birmingham Invictus Games.

The children and the Queen can be seen involved in an adventure as they leaned eagerly over the railing. The drop little sticks into the stream below and race to see whose would appear first on the other side.

The bridge holds stories from generations. As laughter echoed through the trees, the simple game became a quiet tribute to childhood imagination, reminding everyone that some traditions never lose their magic.

Surrounded by nature and shared smiles, the moment felt timeless, where history, play, and wonder met in the heart of the woods.