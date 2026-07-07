Jonathan Anderson opens up about creating Taylor Swift's wedding dress

The power couple tied the knot at MSG on July 3, 2026, after two years of dating

Jonathan Anderson has shared what it was like creating Taylor Swift's custom wedding dress, calling the experience a very personal and emotional one.

The Dior Creative Director spoke about the special project for the first time during the launch of his 2026 haute couture collection in Paris.

His comments came just days after Swift married NFL star Travis Kelce in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3.

Looking back on the experience, Anderson said that he enjoyed working with the singer and that the two became close during the process.

“It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends," he said.

He also admitted that designing a wedding dress carries a different feeling than any other fashion project.

“It's an emotional thing doing someone's wedding," Anderson shared.

Swift's spokesperson confirmed after the ceremony that both the bride and groom wore Christian Dior Haute Couture.

The wedding dress, however, also marked an important moment for Anderson.

The moment became the first celebrity haute couture bridal gown which is created under his leadership at Dior aafter taking over as Creative Director in 2025.

The couple completed their wedding looks with custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Swift added Cartier jewellery to her bridal style.

Although official wedding photos have not been released, reports claim the singer wore a timeless gown with a long train, while Kelce matched her in white.

The venue was reportedly decorated with soft flowers, greenery and candlelight, creating a romantic garden style setting for the celebration.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Selena Gomez, Abigail Anderson and Jennifer Lopez.