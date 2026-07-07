Katie Price calls marriage to Lee Andrews her healthiest relationship

Katie Price opened up about her marriage to Lee Andrews, saying she feels happier and more secure than ever.

The former glamour model said she believes she is finally in the healthiest relationship of her life.

Katie’s comments came after a difficult few months that included Lee going missing before he was later found in prison in Dubai.

The couple were recently reunited when Katie travelled there to see him.

Speaking on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show, the reality star explained that relationship therapy helped her understand what a healthy relationship should look like.

“Two years ago I did relationship therapy, learning about red flags and healthy relationships," she shared.

Katie added that many people judge her relationship without knowing the full story.

“I know you're not going to think it, but the one I'm in now is the healthiest relationship I've been in."

She, however, also explained that her feelings for Lee are different from her previous relationships.

“I don't need Lee, I want Lee, and there's a massive difference," she added.

Katie praised her husband for having his own life and ambitions, saying that he treats her like a person instead of seeing her as a public figure.

“He sees me as me, not a product, and he doesn't take any s***, and I love that," Katie added, saying she finally feels comfortable and at peace in her relationship.