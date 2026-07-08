King Charles crashes at Windsor Castle for urgent engagement

King Charles returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday to recognise some of the nation's most distinguished figures.

The monarch presented honours during an celebrating achievements in fashion, education, public service and the Armed Forces.

The ceremony marked the King's seventh investiture of 2026 and the 26th investiture carried out by members of the Royal Family this year.

Among those honoured was Mrs Joanna Sharp, founder of the fashion brand Scamp & Dude, who was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to fashion and charity.

Sharp launched Scamp & Dude following her recovery from a life-threatening illness, creating the business with a mission to support children facing trauma and families in need.

Through the brand's charitable initiatives, including its "Super Scarves" campaign and partnerships with hospitals and children's charities, thousands of vulnerable children have received comfort packs and practical support.

Her OBE recognises not only her entrepreneurial success but also her commitment to using fashion as a force for good.

The King also invested Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth as a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB), honouring a distinguished Royal Air Force career spanning decades.

Sir Harvey has held several senior operational and leadership roles, including serving as the RAF's Deputy Commander of Operations, overseeing missions at home and overseas.

Also receiving one of the day's highest honours was Professor Sir Nishan Canagarajah, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, who was made a Knight Bachelor for services to higher education.

A respected engineer and academic leader, Professor Canagarajah has been recognised for championing research, widening access to universities and strengthening links between higher education, industry and local communities.