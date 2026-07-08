Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber buy new home

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have splashed out $12 million on a West Village condominium in New York City, property records confirmed by the Wall Street Journal on 7 July reveal.

The couple's new Manhattan residence spans roughly 2,800 square feet and includes four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Hudson River and a separate enclosed chef's kitchen.

Privacy appears to have been a priority in the purchase, the listing highlights an extra door and hallway separating the living space from the exterior corridor.

The primary bedroom's ensuite comes with a marble soaking tub, heated floors and a water closet.

The building itself is well equipped, featuring a private garage, a resident manager, a fitness room, a 70-foot pool and a Pilates studio, though Hailey recently told TIME that Pilates is "a little over," so that particular amenity may go underused.

More relevant to their current stage of life might be the children's clubhouse and catering kitchen with a lounge for private events, as the couple are parents to 22-month-old son Jack Blues.

The Biebers have been primarily Los Angeles-based throughout their six-year marriage, owning properties in Beverly Hills, La Quinta and Canada, though they previously held a temporary residence in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Their new address puts them firmly among the West Village's established celebrity residents, neighbours in the area include Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Liv Tyler and Daniel Radcliffe.

Two Fanatics executives also live in their building.

New York has always carried a certain sentimental weight for the couple.

Hailey recalled on The Tonight Show in 2022 that Justin helped furnish her first New York apartment in a characteristically impulsive act of generosity.

When he discovered during dinner that she hadn't bought a television yet, he diverted their journey home.

"He was like, 'I can't do this we got to go to Best Buy,'" she said.

"So he took me to Best Buy on the way home and I was, like, mortified because I was like, 'You're not about to buy me a TV' and he bought me a TV. He carried it upstairs himself. He unboxed it. Did the whole thing. It was really cute."

Twelve million dollars later, they have rather more to furnish.