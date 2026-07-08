Dwayne Johnson's daughters cheer dad at ‘Moana’ premiere

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s attendance at Moana premiere became more memorable thanks to some special guests.

On Tuesday, July 7, the event for the live-action adaptation turned into a delightful family affair as The Smashing Machine star appeared together with his three daughters: Simone Alexandra Johnson, Jasmine Lia Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson.

The professional wrestler turned actor shared Simone, 24, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. He welcomed Jasmine, 10, and eight-years-old Tiana with his current wife Lauran Hashian.

The two younger daughters were wearing coordinating blue dresses, featuring large red hibiscus designs and matching hair accessories. As for Simon, who wrestles in the WWE under the name Ava, she sported a black midi dress with a slit, paired with black open-toe pumps.

The red-carpet appearance of Johnson together with his three daughters came nearly two years after they attended the Moana 2 premiere in November 2024 on Oahu, Hawaii.

In addition to his all daughters, the Fast Forever actor was joined by his mother Ata, his wife Lauren, his ex-wife Dany and her husband Dave Rienzi.

The live-action Moana, which featured Johnson as Maui - the demigod he voiced in the original 2016 animated film and its 2024 sequel- is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 10.