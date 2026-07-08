Kensington Palace releases new Princess Kate video after break in tradition

The Princess of Wales, who marked a major milestone following her cancer battle, made a special appearance at Wimbledon Championship last Thursday.

It is tradition that the royal members are seated in the Royal Box which is located in the centre, but this time, she chose t take a seat in Court One instead.

Now, it appears that it was planned so that she could take part in a conversation bout a meaningful event that took place in her life.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ office shared a clip of Catherine, who got candidly spoke about the change in sports that she had noticed and her recent Three Peaks Challenge, which left everyone in shock and awe.

“Overheard at Wimbledon: Royal Special,” the caption titled, noting that one can find out more about Kate’s trekking experience and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

While speaking to Tim Henman and the All England Lawn Tennis Club's chair, Debbie Jevans, she revealed that she enjoyed the process and the training that was done beforehand to embark on this mission.

She said, “The training beforehand but also making time during the walk to meet people and enjoy the journey rather than just quickly getting to the top.”

She also spoke about the gruelling physical challenge due to the weather.

“The weather was atrocious. I mean, everybody got soaked through. But it was a very stoically British thing to do. You know, you're soaking wet and everyone's going 'Come on, we can do it!'.”

Then the conversation shifted to the game, which Kate was evidently enjoying.