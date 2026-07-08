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Princess Anne makes secret visit after royal snub to Prince Harry

Princess Royal breaks cover for an official engagement after Harry's defeat in privacy case

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Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

Princess Anne makes secret visit after royal snub to Prince Harry
Princess Anne makes secret visit after royal snub to Prince Harry

The royal family's heardest working member, Princecss Anne, broke the cover on Wednesday to make a visit to a club after Buckingham Palace denied access to Prince Harry during his saty in the UK for his Invictus Games promotion.

The 75-year-old Princess visited Royal Motor Yacht Club in Sandbanks for an official engagement. 

The trip, recorded in the official Royal Diary, marks her second visit to the area in just over a year. It comes amid reports of growing feud between the Palace and Harry over his accomodation in Britain.

Last May, Zara Tindall's mother visited the East Dorset Sailing Club in Sandbanks to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

During that visit, she unveiled a commemorative plaque, met with club officials and young sailors from its Pirates section, and viewed historic plans and photographs.

The late Queen's daughter is a longstanding supporter of maritime communities along the Dorset coast in her role as President of the Royal Yachting Association.

Her return to the region highlights her ongoing commitment to supporting sailing and the wider maritime community.

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