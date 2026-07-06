Fatima Sana named in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana celebrates after dismissing India's Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain, June 14, 2026. — Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled its Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament, with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana earning a place in the prestigious selection after producing a series of influential performances with both bat and ball during the competition.

The Team of the Tournament comprised 12 players, and featured representatives from eight countries.

World champions Australia led the selection with four players, while runners-up England had two representatives.

Australia's strong presence reflected their dominant campaign, which culminated in a seventh Women's T20 World Cup title.

Pakistan, India, South Africa, Ireland and Sri Lanka each had one player in the squad, while Scotland's Darcey Carter was named as the 12th player.

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana (L) hits the ball to be caught out during the ICC Women's T20 cricket World Cup 2026 Group A stage, Match 6 match between the India and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on June 14, 2026. — AFP

The players include Australia's Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner and captain Sophie Molineux, alongside England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The remaining selections included Pakistan's Fatima, India's Sree Charani, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, Ireland's Orla Prendergast and Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva, while Scotland's Darcey Carter was named as the 12th player.

For Pakistan, Fatima's inclusion was among the major highlights of the ICC announcement.

Although the Green Shirts could win only one match in the 12-team tournament, which came in their last group-stage fixture against Netherlands, their captain Fatima delivered consistent all-round performances throughout the mega event.

The all-rounder finished the tournament with 11 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 11.27 and also contributed 85 runs, establishing herself as one of the most effective performers in her side's campaign.

Pakistan's team captain Fatima Sana (front L) poses for a selfie with supporters during The Captains' Carnival, the activation event for the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026, in central London on June 7, 2026. — AFP

The ICC described Fatima as the "beating heart" of Pakistan's team, highlighting her impact in crucial matches.

Against South Africa, she struck an unbeaten 55 after Pakistan had slipped to 50-8 before returning figures of 3-16 with the ball, nearly guiding her side to a famous victory.

She also claimed 3-12 against the Netherlands and helped Pakistan secure a 37-run win in their final group-stage match.

England opener Wyatt-Hodge finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 302 runs, while India's Sree Charani ended as the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Australia's Mooney, who scored 238 runs and played decisive knocks in both knockout matches, was named Player of the Tournament.