PTA says submarine cable fault disrupts internet services

Ethernet cables used for internet connections are pictured in a Berlin office, August 20, 2014. — Reuters

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it was closely monitoring internet traffic disruption caused by a fault in the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) international submarine cable system.

In a statement, the authority said that “some internet users may experience intermittent degradation in service quality and connectivity as a result of the fault.”

The authority further said Transworld Associates (TWA) is coordinating with the SMW5 Consortium to identify the root cause of the fault and determine the estimated time for restoration (ETTR)."

"In the meantime, internet traffic is being rerouted through alternate international links to minimise the impact and ensure service continuity to the greatest extent possible," the PTA said.

“PTA remains in close coordination with the concerned stakeholders and will continue to monitor the situation to facilitate the earliest possible restoration of normal internet services across the country,” it added.

In May this year, the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, informed the National Assembly that prolonged and repeated power outages across the country were among the major causes of slow internet services and deterioration in telecom quality.

In written replies to the National Assembly, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said unreliable commercial electricity and dependence on solar systems, especially during shorter winter days, reduced backup resources and operational capacity at telecom sites.

Difficult terrain, harsh weather, security concerns, and access restrictions delayed maintenance, while fibre cuts, backhaul disruptions and theft of equipment further affected service continuity.

The minister said Pakistan’s international connectivity had improved with the landing of three submarine cables in recent years. She said fibre-optic connectivity had expanded significantly nationwide, while fibre-based home connections had increased from 1.9 million in 2024 to 5.1 million within two years.