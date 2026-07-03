WhatsApp to roll out new interface feature for users

An illustration of WhatsApp logo in this picture – Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently decided to roll out a new setup screen feature for Android users.

This feature, currently available to limited beta testers, is going to launch on Android tablets only.

In a report published by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow the users to either use the phone as the primary device or connect it as a secondary one.

With this latest setting, the users, notably the beta testers can reportedly rely on both companion as well as standalone mode.

The users can access a new interface when they open WhatsApp on their android phones for the first time. The screen will show “Choose an option” section which gives the users two choices: first is to link the phone to an existing account and second is to enable users to transfer their account.

An image showing WhatsApp's new screen setup feature. – WABetaInfo

Given the second option that allows users to set the tablet as their primary device, the question arises how to transfer the WhatsApp account to Android tablet.

The Meta's popular messaging application will ask for country code and phone number as soon as the users tap the "Transfer your account" option.

After this process, the user will then receive a six-digit code to verify their identity and once they enter the code, the tablet will then take over as the primary device.

As far as chat history is concerned, users can restore their previous conversations from Google Drive back on the tablet.

However, the good news is that once the Android is set up as a primary device, users can enjoy the same experience as other phone users. There are no features restricted for the phone and the 14-day log out doesn’t apply for a primary device.