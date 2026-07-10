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Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in native seabird for first time

There's no evidence of mass mortalities or spread to poultry or broader agriculture sector, says agriculture minister

By
Reuters
|

Published July 10, 2026

A greater crested tern walks on a beach. — X/@kirola_hemant
A greater crested tern walks on a beach. — X/@kirola_hemant

Australia on Friday confirmed the first case of the deadly ​H5N1 bird flu virus in a native seabird, ‌marking a new phase in the disease's spread after it landed on the country's shores last month.

Laboratory testing by Australia's national science ​agency confirmed the case in a greater crested tern ​found in the South Australian coastal town of ⁠Robe, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said.

It is the first ​confirmed infection in an Australian seabird, with all other cases ​being found in migratory seabirds.

It brings the total number of confirmed detections in the country to 12, after authorities on Friday also confirmed ​two additional infections in South Australia and one in ​Western Australia.

Collins said the development was "concerning" but not unexpected, adding that there ‌was ⁠still no evidence of mass mortalities or spread to the poultry or broader agriculture sector.

"Our scientists are undertaking further work to establish the potential pathway that resulted in the ​Australian sea bird's ​infection," she ⁠said.

"What we do know is that this is a coastal seabird that has been overlapping ​coastal range with migratory seabirds that have previously ​tested ⁠positive for H5."

Australia in June became the final continent to confirm a mainland-based case of H5N1, although the virus had been ⁠detected ​in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic ​territory of Heard Island, about 4,100 km (2,600 miles) from continental Australia.

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