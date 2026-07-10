Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in native seabird for first time

A greater crested tern walks on a beach. — X/@kirola_hemant

Australia on Friday confirmed the first case of the deadly ​H5N1 bird flu virus in a native seabird, ‌marking a new phase in the disease's spread after it landed on the country's shores last month.

Laboratory testing by Australia's national science ​agency confirmed the case in a greater crested tern ​found in the South Australian coastal town of ⁠Robe, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said.

It is the first ​confirmed infection in an Australian seabird, with all other cases ​being found in migratory seabirds.

It brings the total number of confirmed detections in the country to 12, after authorities on Friday also confirmed ​two additional infections in South Australia and one in ​Western Australia.

Collins said the development was "concerning" but not unexpected, adding that there ‌was ⁠still no evidence of mass mortalities or spread to the poultry or broader agriculture sector.

"Our scientists are undertaking further work to establish the potential pathway that resulted in the ​Australian sea bird's ​infection," she ⁠said.

"What we do know is that this is a coastal seabird that has been overlapping ​coastal range with migratory seabirds that have previously ​tested ⁠positive for H5."

Australia in June became the final continent to confirm a mainland-based case of H5N1, although the virus had been ⁠detected ​in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic ​territory of Heard Island, about 4,100 km (2,600 miles) from continental Australia.