'You made us proud': Egypt gives heroes' welcome to World Cup team

Egypt's national soccer team ride on a bus as they are welcomed by fans at El Alamein International Airport upon their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of an official reception by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in El Dabaa, Egypt, July 10, 2026. — Reuters

Waving flags, singing patriotic songs and carrying banners proclaiming "Egypt's men made us proud", thousands of supporters welcomed Egypt's national football team home on Friday after the Pharaohs produced the finest World Cup campaign in the country's history.

Crowds gathered outside Alamein International Airport on Egypt's Mediterranean coast to greet the players and coaching staff after their return from North America, where Egypt won at the World Cup for the first time in four attempts and reached the last 16. Fans also held pictures of captain Mohamed Salah bearing the words "Thank you".

The celebrations continued as the squad boarded an open-top bus and paraded through New Alamein, waving to cheering supporters lining the streets. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is due to receive the team and its technical and administrative staff on Saturday.

Among the crowds were supporters carrying large posters of coach Hossam Hassan draped in a Palestinian flag, reflecting appreciation for his support of the Palestinian cause during the tournament. Egypt's all-time leading scorer carried a Palestinian flag on the pitch on several occasions and voiced support for Palestinian rights during press conferences.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah looks at the crowd from a bus as Egypt's national team is welcomed by fans at El Alamein International Airport upon its return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of an official reception by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in El Dabaa, Egypt, July 10, 2026. — Reuters

The homecoming came despite a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat by Lionel Messi's Argentina in the last 16. Egypt led 2-0 until the closing stages before conceding three goals in the final 11 minutes, but still returned home with pride after its best-ever World Cup run, having beaten New Zealand in the group stage and Australia on penalties in the round of 32.

Before the team's return, the Egyptian Football Association renewed the contracts of Hossam Hassan and his twin brother Ibrahim Hassan. The federation did not disclose the length of the deal, though local media reported it would run until 2030.

Hassan, 59, has revitalised the national side since taking charge in 2024, leading Egypt to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, ending an eight-year World Cup absence and compiling a record of 20 wins, nine draws and six defeats.