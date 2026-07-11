Spain edge Belgium to reach World Cup semi-finals

Spain's Mikel Merino scores their second goal on July 10, 2026. — Reuters

Mikel Merino came off the bench again to save Spain, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute of La Roja's 2-1 defeat of Belgium in a World Cup quarter-final in Inglewood, California, on Friday.

A spot in the July 19 final will be at stake when Spain play France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. The French are seeking a third straight trip to the final having won in 2018 before losing on penalties to Argentina four years ago.

Merino, who was on the field less than six minutes before scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time against Portugal in the round of 16 on Monday, entered in the 86th minute and smashed in a rebound after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled a soft shot by Pau Cubarsi.

Mikel Merino came off the bench again to save Spain, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute to defeat Belgium 2-1 in a World Cup quarter-final in Inglewood, California, on Friday.

A spot in the July 19 final will be at stake when Spain play France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. The French are seeking a third straight trip to the final having won in 2018 before losing on penalties to Argentina four years ago.

Spain are back in the semi-finals for the first time since they won their only World Cup in 2010.

Merino, who was on the field less than six minutes before scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time against Portugal in the round of 16 on Monday, entered in the 86th minute and smashed in a rebound after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled a soft shot by Pau Cubarsi.

Lammens replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois (four saves) in the 71st minute when he couldn't play through an apparent leg injury.

In the second minute of second-half stoppage time, Spain defender Aymeric Laporte bailed out goalkeeper Unai Simon with a clearance in front of the goal.

Spain had not conceded a goal in the tournament through five matches but found themselves tied 1-1 at half-time.

Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead in the 30th minute with a rebound off a shot by Dani Olmo but a header by Charles De Ketelaere in the 41st was the equaliser.

Spain almost opened the scoring in the 21st but a strike by star Lamine Yamal, who turns 19 on Monday, was wide of the left post and the lead came soon after.

A cross by Pedro Poro from the left flank was well struck by Olmo at the centre of the box, forcing a right-handed save by Courtois.

Ruiz, who got the start over Barcelona's Pedri in midfield, was in perfect position for the putback.

La Roja allowed Belgium back into the match with uncharacteristically poor clearing and Timothy Castagne sent a cross in from the right to De Ketelaere, who got inside positioning on Cubarsi and powered the ball past Unai Simon.

The goal ended Simon's World Cup record stretch without conceding a goal at 650 minutes dating back to the 2022 World Cup.

The goal came a minute after Yamal again was just off target from distance, this time at the right post.

It was wide open briefly at the hour mark when Spain's Lamine Yamal, who twice had barely missed scoring, had a shot from outside the box stopped by Courtois.

At the other end, Kevin De Bruyne's shot was saved before Spain responded and Courtois denied Mikel Oyarzabal at the right post.

Belgium captain and midfielder Youri Tielemans sustained an undisclosed injury during warm-ups and was scratched from the starting line-up. Hans Vanaken replaced him.

Belgium had their 18-match unbeaten streak end, while Spain extended their own unbeaten streak to a team-record 36, one short of the record 37 set by Italy from 2018-21.