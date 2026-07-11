Scaloni wants 'never-say-die' legacy for Argentina

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, attends a press conference one day ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match at Kansas City Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, US. — AFP

KANSAS CITY: Lionel Scaloni said he wants his Argentina team to be remembered as a side that "never gave up" as he prepares them to face Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The defending champions sailed through the group stage at the 2026 tournament but have been pushed to the limit by Cape Verde and Egypt in the knockout rounds.

The South Americans are now unbeaten in 11 World Cup games as they seek to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back tournaments.

But they face a tough test against an industrious and well-drilled Switzerland team in Kansas City.

Argentina coach Scaloni told his pre-match press conference at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday that supporting the team was about "passion".

"I would like this national team to be remembered as a team that never gave up," he said.

The 48-year-old said he had become emotional after seeing a young fan expressing his support for the team.

"We, the technical staff, the players, we play football for this," he added. "We do not play football just for a win. And then when you see those things that come out of our heart, this is just outstanding.

"When you see a 10-year-old saying those things and talking with that passion, and everyone shouting 'Argentina', that is just so emotional. And that is the legacy that I want."

Messi, 'the best'

Saturday's quarter-final will take Lionel Messi back to the scene of his hat-trick in Argentina's first match of the tournament, a 3-0 win over Algeria.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, US, on July 7, 2026. — AFP

The Inter Miami forward is level with France's Kylian Mbappe on eight goals in the race for the Golden Boot and is now the leading scorer in World Cup history, with 21 goals across his career.

Messi's numbers could be even better had he not missed two penalties, but Scaloni said he would not take spot-kick duties away from his inspirational captain.

"It wouldn't even cross my mind to go and tell him not to (take the next penalty). Let him do whatever he wants," he said.

"We have players who can take them, but he'll take it if he wants to, and if not, that's up to him. Let him do whatever he wants out on the pitch."

Scaloni said the team's talisman would be at the top of world football for as long as he wanted to be.

"At 39 years of age, some people might think he may not rise to the challenge, but I've said before that for as long as he wants, he will be the best," he said.

"I'm not saying that because I'm coaching him, but rather because I think if he wants to, he will continue to be the best.

"Those of us who see him train, those of us who see him doing things today cannot even imagine what he was like when he was 23 years of age, when he was back in Barcelona with (Pep) Guardiola."

The Argentina boss said Switzerland, led by their influential captain Granit Xhaka, would be hard to beat in the last eight.

"They have a long-standing history in World Cups," he added. "They have very experienced players. They are strong. So it will be a tough opponent, that is for sure.

"We respect them very much, as we also do with other opponents. They eliminated Colombia. Colombia had been doing great during this World Cup."

If Argentina beat Switzerland, they would face England or Norway in the semi-finals.