India's Modi receives traditional Maori powhiri welcome in Auckland

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed with a traditional Maori challenge at Government House in Auckland on July 11, 2026. — Facebook/Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional Maori powhiri welcome at the Government House in Auckland during his official visit to New Zealand.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland. He was honoured with a traditional Maori powhiri reflecting New Zealand's rich indigenous heritage and cultural values," India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The Maori are the indigenous people of New Zealand, with origins traced to eastern Polynesia around 800 CE. Their traditional history speaks of migrations to the island, culminating in a "great fleet" arrival in the 14th century from a mythical land called Hawaiki, according to Britannica.

Modi arrived in New Zealand on Friday night after signing deals with Indonesia and Australia.

The first visit by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in 40 years comes amid rising anti-Indian sentiment in New Zealand and ⁠tensions in its ruling coalition caused by a free-trade agreement between the two nations.

The two countries have also moved closer on security, signing a defence cooperation arrangement and pledging greater collaboration on maritime safety, reflecting shared concerns about stability in the Indo-Pacific.

However, rising Indian migration has made the community a flashpoint in New Zealand's immigration debate, with Indian New Zealanders reporting more racial abuse while politicians including Winston Peters' New Zealand First party push for tighter migrant controls. About 292,000 of New Zealand's 5.3 million people identified as Indian in a 2023 census.