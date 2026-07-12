Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani during the opening ceremony of the Fifa A World Cup 2018 at the International Stadium, Doha, Qatar, March 21, 2018. — Reuters

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until handing power to son in 2013.

Late emir transformed Qatar into global diplomatic and energy power.

Sheikh Hamad boosted Qatar's profile through Al Jazeera, Fifa World Cup.



Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Than, has died at the age of 74, the nation's Amiri Diwan, its top government body, said on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, before abdicating to his son Sheikh Tamim, the current leader of the gas-rich Gulf country.

"The Amiri Diwan announced the death of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday morning. May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him the best reward for what he achieved for his homeland and nation," the Diwan said.

Sheikh Hamad had elevated Qatar's global profile through the development of the Al Jazeera television network, as well as its successful bid to host the 2022 soccer World Cup tournament.

Qatar is a small state with more than 2.5 million people, but is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, a global investment powerhouse, and a heavy hitter in Middle East diplomacy and international media.

Sheikh Hamad handed power to his son, the then crown prince, in June 2013.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound grief over the passing of the former Qatari emir, describing him as a visionary leader and statesman.

In a post on X, the prime minister said Sheikh Hamad's wisdom, foresight and dedication to public service transformed Qatar into a modern, prosperous and globally respected nation.

He said the late father emir's enduring contributions to the welfare of Qatar, as well as to regional peace, development and international cooperation, would be remembered for generations.

Shehbaz extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Al Thani family, the Qatari government and people.

"We stand in solidarity with them in this moment of profound grief," he said.

The prime minister also recalled Sheikh Hamad's warmth, kindness and deep affection for Pakistan, saying his many visits to the country would always be cherished.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed leader the highest place in Jannh and give the royal family and the people of Qatar strength and patience to bear the loss.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former Qatari emir, extending condolences to Qatar's leadership and people.

In a post on X, Dar said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the former emir's death.

He said Sheikh Hamad played a pivotal role in Qatar's modern development during his reign and helped strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Qatar.

Dar also praised the late leader's visionary leadership and contributions to regional peace, saying they would be remembered for years to come.

"On behalf of the people, Government of Pakistan and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Al Thani family, the Emir, the Government and the people of Qatar," he wrote.

The deputy prime minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and give the bereaved family strength to bear the loss.