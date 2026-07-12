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Pivotal US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

Graham, 71, was from South Carolina and was elected to the US Senate in 2002

By
Reuters
|

Published July 12, 2026

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the defence departments budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 17, 2021. — Reuters
US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the defence department's budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 17, 2021. — Reuters
  • Senator's office says Graham died after sudden illness.
  • Former Trump critic became close congressional ally.
  • Defence hawk chaired Senate Budget Committee recently.

US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness, the communications director for his office said in a post on X early on Sunday.

Graham, 71, was a prominent Republican senator from South Carolina. Earlier in his career, he was a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump before becoming one of his most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.

"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," his office added.

Graham was elected to the US Senate in 2002. Before serving in the upper house, he was elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994 for South Carolina's third congressional district, according to his website.

A defence hawk, his website said he had "consistently pushed for outcomes in the War on Terror that protect our long-term national security interests."

Graham recently served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. Graham also served as a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Graham was not married and lived in Seneca, South Carolina.

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