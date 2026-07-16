Prince Williams breaks silence over England Vs. Argentina defeat

Prince William has broken his silence following England’s heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final, sharing an emotional message of pride and consolation for the squad.

Taking to Instagram Stories to address the nation's football fans and the team directly, the Prince of Wales praised the players for their immense efforts during what has been a highly dramatic campaign.

"Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you. Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high," the Prince wrote, signing off his heartfelt message with a personal "W" to signify the post came directly from him.

Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

The dramatic semi-final saw Argentina once again find a way to escape defeat and continue their World Cup title defence, extending England's painful 60-year trophy drought.

The Three Lions looked to be on their way to New Jersey when Anthony Gordon opened the scoring.

However, Lionel Messi proved to be the difference-maker yet again, delivering two stunning assists in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Messi first set up a long-range strike from Enzo Fernández to equalise, before providing the crucial pass for a Lautaro Martínez header that sealed Argentina's 2-1 comeback victory.

The win marks another escape for the reigning champions, who have already survived tight matches against Cape Verde, Switzerland, and Egypt during this tournament.

The Prince of Wales has been a fixture of support for the national team throughout the tournament, watching matches closely from his Windsor estate.

In the early hours of Monday morning, William stayed up at his family home, Forest Lodge, to watch England's memorable and nerve-jangling victory over Mexico, where a 10-man England squad agonisingly clung onto their lead in the intense atmosphere of the Azteca Stadium.

As the Patron of the Football Association and the royal family's most ardent football supporter, William's connection to the team runs deep.

He has stayed in direct contact with players and staff throughout the summer, with several members of the England squad holding his personal telephone number.

Had England managed to hold onto their lead and progress, Prince William was scheduled to fly to New Jersey to represent the FA and the royal family at the World Cup final on 19 July.