Kevin Bacon teases Ethan Hawke on social media: ‘24 hours to respond'

Kevin Bacon has playfully targeted his former co-star Ethan Hawke on social media, jokingly giving him a strict "24 hours to respond" to a video teasing their lookalike appearance.

The 68-year-old Footloose star shared a hilarious, documentary-style clip on Instagram where he pretended to be Hawke, directly poking fun at the uncanny resemblance the two actors share.

In the video, Bacon can be seen making himself comfortable in a single chair placed in front of a window.

He jokingly asks the camera crew if he needs a microphone and asks where they want to start, before introducing himself as Ethan Hawke.

In his caption, Bacon joked that he was simply preparing for the day Netflix decides to make a documentary about his "true identity."

The two stars, who recently shared the screen in the 2023 psychological thriller Leave the World Behind, have been well aware of their internet-famous resemblance for a long time.

While promoting the film, Bacon, 68, and Hawke, 55, even sat down for a "zoomed-in challenge" hosted by Netflix, where they were tasked with trying to tell their own faces apart from extreme close-up photos.

During the promotional game, both actors admitted they get mistaken for one another in public all the time.

Bacon joked that whenever he is confused for the Before Sunrise actor, he tells people he "got Ethan Hawke'd today."

Hawke went on to confess that he has actually signed Bacon's name for fans who praise him for his iconic role in Footloose, simply replying, "Yeah, I was."

The challenge proved trickier than either of them expected, as they struggled to differentiate their own features, including their hairlines, teeth, and wrinkles.

After failing to identify several of the cropped images correctly, Hawke laughed off the confusion, admitting it is a bit embarrassing when the two people in question cannot even tell themselves apart.