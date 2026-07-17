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Brooklyn Beckham enjoys sushi dinner with brother in law Zach Peltz

Brooklyn skipped the World Cup and instead spent time with his wife and his billionaires in laws

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Published July 17, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys sushi dinner with brother in law Zach Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham continues to build a strong bond with his in-laws in a loved-up snap shared by his wife, Nicola Peltz. 

Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 27, gave his 23-year-old brother -in-law, Zach Peltz, a sweet hug as they enjoyed a sushi dinner together. 

The heartwarming moment comes after Brooklyn's brother, Cruz Beckham, earned praise from fans for comforting his father with a warm hug after England crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday following a 2-1 defeat to Argentina.

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys sushi dinner with brother in law Zach Peltz

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 21, learned into comfort his father, 51, after Argentina knocked England out of the tournament at Atanta Stadium in Georgia.

David and Victoria watched the devastating semi-final with their children Romeo, 23, Harper, 15, Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn skipped the World Cup and instead spent time with his wife and his billionaires in laws.

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