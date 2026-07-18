Mel C faces criticism over wedding date clash with FIFA World Cup final

The Spice Girl is set to marry Australian model Chris Dingwall, who is reportedly in his 40's

Mel C has reportedly chosen a low-key ceremony in the Lake District for her wedding, which is set to take place this week, according to the DailyMail.

The Spice Girl, 52, is set to marry Australian model Chris Dingwall, who is reportedly in his 40's.

The singer is said to be over the moon and extremely happy as her big day approaches.

Notably, Mel will be the last member of the Spice Girls to marry and has invited all of her bandmates to the wedding.

The reunion this weekend will also coincide with 30th anniversary of the girl group's first hit Wannabe.

Sadly, Victoria Beckham will miss the big day though as she is currently in America for the World Cup and Mel hasn't invited many other celebrity guests.

A source told Daily Mail: 'Everyone is quite confused that Sporty Spice is having her wedding on the eve of the FIFA world cup final.

'There is a feeling she might move to Australia with Chris in due course. She already does The Voice Australia and her daughter, Scarlett, 17 will be off to university at the end of the year.'

Mel first went public with Australian model and writer Chris in 2024 after months of speculation about their romance and after they matched on celebrity dating app Raya.