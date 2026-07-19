Vogue Williams says Katie Price hasn't learned from the past

Vogue Williams has shared her honest thoughts about Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews, saying she feels sad that Katie seems to be repeating the same mistakes in her love life.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue admitted she has not watched Katie's new documentary yet, but said she is looking forward to hearing what Katie's former partners have to say.

She believes people should always get the chance to tell their side of the story.

Vogue shared that Katie has been through some very difficult relationships over the years.

At the same time, she feels Katie has not always been fair to her exes either, adding that she finds it sad because it does not seem like Katie has learned from everything she has been through.

Most of Vogue's criticism was aimed at Lee Andrews as she continued saying that she cannot understand why he keeps creating more drama and claimed she does not believe many of the things he says.

The media personality also accused him of trying to make other people look foolish.

The comments came after Lee promised to expose dozens of people from the entertainment world who have spoken about him.

He even replied when Vogue jokingly asked if he could post earlier because she is pregnant and usually asleep by 10 p.m.

Even with the light hearted exchange, it is clear the feud between Vogue and Lee is far from over.