 
Geo News

Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift's crucial tour advice

Taylor Swift gave Gracie Abrams key notes on managing tour after Eras Tour success

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 19, 2026

Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swifts crucial tour advice
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift's crucial tour advice

Gracie Abrams is currently gearing up for tour in promotion of her newly released album, Daughter From Hell, and she shared that her friend and peer Taylor Swift shared a valuable piece of advice with her.

The 26-year-old songstress revealed that apart from key lessons on songwriting, and inspiration, she also values a practical advice to handle tour from the Grammy winner.

The advice, she noted, was to buy an acupressure mat, which helps with the back pain during tour.

Like the Anti-Hero hitmaker, Abrams has also become a crowd favourite and has performed in big stadiums, arenas, and festivals.

The That's So True hitmaker will kick off her 64-date global Look At My Life Tour in December 2026.

The arena run spans across North America, the UK, and Europe through 2027.

Make us preferred on Google
How Christopher Nolan still stands apart from the rest of Hollywood
How Christopher Nolan still stands apart from the rest of Hollywood
Beyonce, Jay-Z face security threat amid anniversary concert series
Beyonce, Jay-Z face security threat amid anniversary concert series
Tom Holland admits one unexpected detail about 'The Odyssey'
Tom Holland admits one unexpected detail about 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan breaks major news about plans for next movie
Christopher Nolan breaks major news about plans for next movie
Danniella Westbrook confesses she's lost confidence in her appearance
Danniella Westbrook confesses she's lost confidence in her appearance
Mel C faces criticism over wedding date clash with FIFA World Cup final
Mel C faces criticism over wedding date clash with FIFA World Cup final
Louis Tomlinson reflects on sold-out MSG show: 'I'll never forget it'
Louis Tomlinson reflects on sold-out MSG show: 'I'll never forget it'
Inside Peter Andre's emotional song for Harvey that brought his family closer
Inside Peter Andre's emotional song for Harvey that brought his family closer