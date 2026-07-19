Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift's crucial tour advice

Gracie Abrams is currently gearing up for tour in promotion of her newly released album, Daughter From Hell, and she shared that her friend and peer Taylor Swift shared a valuable piece of advice with her.

The 26-year-old songstress revealed that apart from key lessons on songwriting, and inspiration, she also values a practical advice to handle tour from the Grammy winner.

The advice, she noted, was to buy an acupressure mat, which helps with the back pain during tour.

Like the Anti-Hero hitmaker, Abrams has also become a crowd favourite and has performed in big stadiums, arenas, and festivals.

The That's So True hitmaker will kick off her 64-date global Look At My Life Tour in December 2026.

The arena run spans across North America, the UK, and Europe through 2027.