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Kelly Clarkson makes rare comment about her talk show exit

Kelly Clarkson’s hilarious HR confession has fans laughing

By
Web Desk
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Published July 19, 2026

Kelly Clarkson makes rare comment about her talk show exitweb desh
Kelly Clarkson makes rare comment about her talk show exitweb desh

Kelly Clarkson is embracing her next chapter–and she’s doing it with plenty of laughs.

During opening night of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on July 17, the Grammy winner playfully celebrated life after The Kelly Clarkson Show, joking that she no longer has to worry about corporate rules.

“I would get fired [by] NBC, but I don't work there anymore,” Clarkson told the crowd. “We are sad about [it]. It was a fun show.”

She then launched into a hilarious comparison between the music industry and office life, admitting life on a tour bus prepared her for almost anything–but not human resources meetings.

“It's funny, you go to those HR meetings and you’re like, 'Nobody on the road would last,'” she joked, recalling her early touring days. 

“I was 19 on a bus with dudes. 'What? I can’t do what?' 'Yeah, that’s completely inappropriate.'”

Clarkson also poked fun at the endless debate over commenting on someone’s appearance.

“I’m like, b---h! You better write a memo about it, write a song about it,” she quipped. “I just think that’s so dumb. It makes people feel good when you say, 'Oh, you look really good.'”

After jokingly singing, “No more HR meetings!” she revealed she was probably everyone's least favorite coworker during workplace training.

“Everyone actually hated doing HR meetings with me because I am a nerd,” she admitted, explaining she constantly interrupted sessions with questions before adding, “Anyway, I don't have to do it anymore.”

Clarkson announced earlier this year that her Emmy-winning talk show will end after seven seasons as she focuses on spending more time with her children.

Fans, however, won’t be saying goodbye for long–she’ll return as a coach on The Voice this fall.

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