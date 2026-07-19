Princess Eugenie makes tough call to parents just weeks before announcement

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are very close to welcoming their third baby as reports claim the couple is in Portugal for the big day.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were invited to the christening of Princess Beatrice’s second daughter last December, but it is highly likely that Eugenie will not be making an exception for her parents.

Buckingham Palace had shared the news about Eugenie’s third pregnancy and the King was delighted by the news. Now, for the birth of the baby, it is expected that the King's Office would be source to announce the news.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the King’s niece has taken a firm step to keep herself stress-free during this time.

Bond noted that while Fergie has been a doting mother and both her and Andrew would like to meet their newest family addition, it is unlikely that they would be seen in any photos.

Meanwhile, Eugenie has had a difficult year with regards to her parents involved in the Epstein scandal, forcing her to cut ties – at least publicly – with them.

“It’s thought that Eugenie has distanced herself from her disgraced father, and possibly from her mother as well. But the truth is, we don’t know what, if any, conversations or meetings they have had in recent times,” Bond told the Mirror.

“But it’s going to be up to her daughter, who lives much of her life in Portugal these days. I think the couple will issue a photo of the new arrival in the fullness of time, but I certainly don’t expect to see either Andrew or Sarah included in that photo.”

Andrew and Sarah may support their daughter from afar, but Eugenie would not appreciate any more drama during this crucial time, when she would be recovering in her health. Hence, all of this is being very "discreet".