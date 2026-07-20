Why Sir Tim Laurence was missing from Princess Anne's Thailand engagements

Sir Tim Laurence took on a separate engagement during the Princess Royal's visit to Thailand, explaining why the couple were not together for every event on the royal tour.

While Anne continued her programme in Bangkok, Sir Tim travelled to Kanchanaburi to visit the Thailand-Burma Railway Museum dedicated to preserving the history of the infamous Burma Railway, often known as the "Death Railway."

The museum tells the story of the thousands of Allied prisoners of war and Asian labourers who were forced to build the railway during the Second World War, with exhibits documenting the immense human cost of the project.

Sir Tim joined Anne for the evening's gala performance at the Thai National Theatre in Bangkok, where they attended alongside British Ambassador Mark Gooding and met performers after the show.

Earlier, the royal couple had also appeared together at Government House, where they were welcomed by Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.

Before official discussions began, Princess Anne and Sir Tim paid their respects at a portrait of the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand.

Throughout the visit, Princess Anne led a packed programme aimed at strengthening UK-Thailand ties.