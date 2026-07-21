Pakistani-American elected chair of US body on religious freedom

Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Dr Asif Mahmood, pictured in this undated image. — Reporter

Pakistani-American physician and human rights advocate Dr Asif Mahmood has been unanimously elected as the Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), becoming the first South Asian to lead the bipartisan federal advisory body.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to serve as Chair of the USCIRF. It is a remarkable journey-from a small rural village in Pakistan to leading one of the world’s foremost bodies dedicated to defending freedom of religion or belief and shaping US Foreign Policy in accordance with human rights globally", Dr Mahmood said in his acceptance statement.

He remarked that his "commitment is to advocate for the rights of every person: those of all faiths and those who chose no faith at all. Together, let us work toward a world where freedom of religion or belief, mutual respect, human dignity, and peaceful coexistence are protected for everyone"

Dr Mahmood previously served as the commission's vice chair. He was reappointed for a second term in May 2026, extending his tenure through May 14, 2028. He had been serving as a commissioner for more than two years.

Speaking to Geo News following his reappointment, Dr Mahmood had described the appointment as a tremendous honour, noting that he is "the first Pakistani, the first Muslim, and the first Asian American to serve consecutive terms on the Commission".

Established in 1998 under legislation signed by then-President Bill Clinton, USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan advisory commission that monitors religious freedom worldwide. Its findings and policy recommendations are submitted to the White House, the US Department of State, and Congress, making it one of the principal advisory bodies on international religious freedom issues.

The commission consists of nine commissioners appointed by the US President and senior leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties in Congress. Dr Mahmood was reappointed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Political observers have described Dr Mahmood's election as Chair as particularly noteworthy given his Democratic Party affiliation and his appointment during the Trump administration. He succeeds Vicky Hartzler, the former US Representative from Missouri, who previously served as the Commission's Chair.

Dr Mahmood's appointment is also expected to draw attention in India, where his previous work has generated significant debate. Last year, he played a leading role in preparing a highly critical USCIRF report documenting alleged violations of religious freedom and the treatment of religious minorities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

During a commission hearing in May, Dr Mahmood stated that authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were collecting data on mosque imams and urged that India be designated a "Country of Particular Concern" for serious violations of religious freedom.

The commission's annual report further recommended that the Trump administration press India to allow USCIRF and the US State Department to independently assess the country's religious freedom situation. It also called for sanctions against India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Additionally, USCIRF recommended freezing the assets of officials found responsible for severe violations of religious freedom, restricting their entry into the United States, and linking US security assistance and bilateral trade policies to measurable improvements in religious freedom in India.

Dr Mahmood is widely regarded as being closely associated with several senior Democratic leaders, including members of the Clinton family and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In 2022, he contested California's 40th Congressional District as the Democratic nominee. Although Republican Incumbent Young Kim retained the seat, Dr Mahmood secured 122,722 votes, compared with Kim's 161,589 votes.

Earlier, in 2018, Dr Mahmood ran for California Insurance Commissioner, receiving approximately 850,000 votes, according to Ballotpedia. His bid remained unsuccessful.

However, Congressman Brad Sherman said Dr Mahmood had received more votes than any Muslim candidate in the history of US elections at the time.

A resident of Bradbury, California, Dr Mahmood is a pulmonologist by profession and is internationally recognised for his advocacy on human rights issues.

Originally from Kharian in Pakistan's Punjab province, he earned his medical degree from Sindh Medical College before moving to the United States. He completed his residency at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and later pursued a pulmonary fellowship at Harlem Hospital, affiliated with Columbia University.

Dr Mahmood also serves on one of the United States' leading medical regulatory bodies, the Medical Board of California, to which he was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in January 2023. His current term runs through 2027.

In recognition of his humanitarian service, the California Hospital Association, which represents more than 500 hospitals, honoured him with its Humanitarian Award two years ago.

He also serves on the boards of the Organisation for Social Media Safety and the East Los Angeles College Foundation, and has been associated with UNICEF.

Within the Pasadena community, Dr Mahmood is also known for providing free medical treatment to patients who could not afford healthcare, a commitment that has earned him widespread respect beyond his professional and public service roles.