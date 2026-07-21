‘Godzilla vs Kong Star’ Kaylee Hottle dies at 18

Hollywood is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who won audiences over with her unforgettable performance in the Godzilla franchise.

She was 18.

Hottle, who portrayed Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, reportedly died following a serious car accident.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the devastating news during an emotional 23-minute livestream delivered in American Sign Language (ASL).

According to reports, Joshua shared that he was traveling to Maryland to identify his daughter's body after receiving the tragic call.

TMZ reported that he was told Kaylee's heart stopped while she was being transported to the hospital despite efforts to save her.

Hottle made history as one of the breakout stars of the MonsterVerse, earning praise for her heartfelt portrayal of Jia, the deaf orphan who communicated with Kong through sign language.

The role resonated with audiences around the world and brought greater visibility to deaf representation on screen.

Beyond the blockbuster films, Hottle also appeared on NBC's Magnum P.I. and had another project, What Doesn't Kill Us, listed in pre-production on IMDb.

Her sudden passing has sent shockwaves through fans who watched her talent and confidence light up the screen at such a young age.

As tributes continue to pour in, Kaylee Hottle is being remembered not only for her performances, but for breaking barriers and inspiring countless young deaf viewers who saw themselves reflected in one of Hollywood's biggest film franchises.